Serica acquires interest in Greater Laggan Area from TotalEnergies

Serica Energy acquired a 40% operated interest in the Greater Laggan Area (GLA) and associated infrastructure from TotalEnergies, along with operated license interests in four near-field exploration blocks on the UK Continental Shelf.

The acquisition gives Serica a new operated hub in the West of Shetland basin with current net production of just over 5,000 BOE/day. The GLA is estimated to contain net 2P reserves of 4.0 mmboe and 2C resources of 5.4 mmboe as of 31 December 2025.

Growth opportunities associated with the acquisition include the Glendronach tie-back, infill potential on the Tormore field, four exploration licenses.