ReconAfrica kicks off production testing at Kavango West 1X

Reconnaissance Energy Africa (ReconAfrica) started production testing operations at the Kavango West 1X discovery well in Namibia. Updated petrophysical analysis increased net hydrocarbon pay in the Huttenberg formation to 75 m, up from a previously disclosed 64 m.

Regulatory permits required to proceed with production testing have been received and work crews are on site preparing the well for testing. The production liner, procured in North America, has arrived on site. ReconAfrica signed contracts with Halliburton and Schlumberger Oilfield Services for equipment and services, with local suppliers engaged in multiple support capacities.

As operator, ReconAfrica will conduct production testing across six optimized zones, three in the Huttenberg formation and three in the deeper Elandshoek formation, isolating and perforating a total of 345 m of prospective interval for testing.

In Gabon, the company is reprocessing 3D seismic data over key areas of the Ngulu block, including the Loba oil discovery. Upon completion, ReconAfrica will select an appraisal location on the Loba discovery and commission a third-party resource report, expected by end of 2026. The Ngulu block covers 1,214 sq km in shallow water offshore central Gabon and contains over 28 seismically identified prospects in pre- and post-salt plays.