Sentinel Subsea completes WellSentinel Coral systems project, North Sea

Sentinel Subsea completed a six-figure project involving deploying two WellSentinel Coral systems for an operator in the North Sea, supporting a large-scale drilling operation.

The WellSentinel Coral systems continuously monitored the integrity of the wells throughout the suspension period, ensuring safe and efficient operations during this crucial phase. The deployment began and was completed in February 2025.

This project marks the first time WellSentinel technology has been implemented at the start of a well’s lifecycle, showcasing the benefits of passive monitoring in multiple offshore operations. By adopting this approach, the operator is adhering to the As Low As Reasonably Practicable (ALARP) principle, minimizing risks related to future operational scheduling while awaiting the installation of the Christmas trees (XT).

The WellSentinel Coral systems were installed from the jack up onto 18 ¾” wellheads through the Texas deck via crane wire. Preconfigured for detection before installation, the systems streamlined the deployment process, eliminating the need for in-well intervention.