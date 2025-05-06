Global and Regional MarketsNews

Halliburton expands international scope with three new projects

May 6, 2025
Halliburton was awarded several key projects by Shell in Brazil, Suriname and São Tomé Príncipe.

In Brazil, Halliburton signed contracts with Shell that marked a significant milestone in the development of the Gato do Mato deepwater field in the pre-salt Santos Basin. Halliburton was selected for its integrated approach to well construction, completions and interventions.

Halliburton will deploy its advanced technologies, such as the pre-salt open hole intelligent completion SmartWell system and its comprehensive drilling technology portfolio. The drilling portfolio includes the iCruiseX intelligent rotary steerable system integrated with LOGIX automation and remote operations platform to improve safety, efficiency and performance.

Halliburton was also awarded a comprehensive well construction service contract by Shell for exploration wells in São Tomé Príncipe and Suriname, expected to begin in Q3 2025. Under the agreement’s terms, Halliburton will provide a wide range of services to include drilling, wireline, cementing, fluids, completions and other third-party services.

