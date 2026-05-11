Seadrill secures multiple contract awards in Americas, Africa
Seadrill secured several contract awards across the US Gulf of Mexico, Brazil and Angola, according to the company’s 11 May fleet status report.
In the US Gulf, the 2014-built West Neptune drillship received a 120-day contract with LLOG expected to begin in May 2026, valued at approximately $48 million. The rig is then scheduled to begin a 365-day extension with LLOG in October 2026.
The 2013-built West Vela drillship also secured work with LLOG in the Gulf of Mexico, with a contract expected to begin in September 2026 and run through June 2027.
In Angola, the 2019-built Sonangol Quenguela drillship extended its contract with TotalEnergies through July 2028. The rig operates under Seadrill’s Sonadrill joint venture, through which Seadrill earns a management fee.
In Brazil, the 2015-built West Carina drillship extended its current Petrobras contract through June 2026, and the 2013-built West Tellus drillship begins a new Petrobras contract in June 2026 running through June 2029, valued at approximately $539 million including mobilization and additional services.