Completing the WellNews

Perenco completes five-well infill campaign at Tchibouela East

May 11, 2026
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Perenco completes five-well infill campaign at Tchibouela East

Perenco Congo completed a five-well infill drilling campaign at the Tchibouela East field offshore the Republic of Congo, adding 6,000 bopd to production. The campaign, which concluded at the end of 2025, employed horizontal and U-shaped wells to increase oil recovery while reducing operational risks.

Tchibouela East has been in production for nearly 30 years. Following the campaign’s results, Perenco has begun a new five-well drilling campaign on the Masseko field, designed to increase production and test a new geological horizon.

May 11, 2026
0 370 Less than a minute

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