Innovating While Drilling®News

Vår Energi deploys SLB’s Delfi platform for NCS well and field development planning

May 29, 2026
0 30 Less than a minute

SLB expanded a digital collaboration with Vår Energi to scale well planning and integrated field development planning across the operator’s Norwegian Continental Shelf (NCS) operations.

Vår Energi deployed SLB’s Delfi digital platform to connect exploration, subsurface evaluation, well planning, subsea design, field development planning and production in a cloud-native environment. The approach allows teams to work concurrently using shared data and standardized workflows, reducing handoffs and rework across disciplines.

Collaborative well planning has already reduced cycle times from months to days. Integrated field development planning is expected to deliver similar benefits, supporting faster decision-making as Vår Energi works to sustain production from mature offshore assets while managing increasing development complexity.

May 29, 2026
0 30 Less than a minute

Related Articles

NG Energy International Corp. reported a new gas discovery at the Hechicero-1X exploration well on the Sinu-9 block in Colombia, with initial well tests from the Pre-CDO–San Cayetano interval delivering a production rate of 26.4 MMcf/d on a 43/128 choke at 1,800 psi wellhead pressure.

NG Energy’s Aruchara-5 well confirms gas across six zones at Maria Conchita

May 29, 2026
IKM Acona wins drilling and wells services framework agreement with Vår Energi

IKM Acona wins drilling and wells services framework agreement with Vår Energi

May 28, 2026
DeepOcean awarded UK subsea tie-back contract

DeepOcean wins Equinor subsea contract package spanning North Sea, Barents Sea fields

May 28, 2026
Horizon Petroleum to begin workover at Poland gas development

Horizon Petroleum to begin workover at Poland gas development

May 28, 2026

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button