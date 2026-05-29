Vår Energi deploys SLB’s Delfi platform for NCS well and field development planning

SLB expanded a digital collaboration with Vår Energi to scale well planning and integrated field development planning across the operator’s Norwegian Continental Shelf (NCS) operations.

Vår Energi deployed SLB’s Delfi digital platform to connect exploration, subsurface evaluation, well planning, subsea design, field development planning and production in a cloud-native environment. The approach allows teams to work concurrently using shared data and standardized workflows, reducing handoffs and rework across disciplines.

Collaborative well planning has already reduced cycle times from months to days. Integrated field development planning is expected to deliver similar benefits, supporting faster decision-making as Vår Energi works to sustain production from mature offshore assets while managing increasing development complexity.