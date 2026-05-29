NG Energy’s Aruchara-5 well confirms gas across six zones at Maria Conchita

NG Energy drilled the Aruchara-5 development well at its Maria Conchita block in Colombia to a total depth of 2,773 m, with the well hitting its primary H1 target and confirming gas in the H2 through H6 zones.

The well has been tied into the central processing facility at Maria Conchita and is selling gas into the Colombian market. Initial production from the H1 zone reached 11.0 MMcf/d gross (8.8 MMcf/d net) at a tubing head pressure of 1,600 psi. Total field production at Maria Conchita rose to 18 MMcf/d gross (14.4 MMcf/d net) following the addition of Aruchara-5.

Combined with production at the Sinu-9 block, NG Energy’s total net production reached approximately 23.2 MMcf/d.

The company plans to drill Aruchara-6 as the next development well at Maria Conchita, targeting a spud in Q3 2026. The 2026 work program at the block also includes a well intervention at Aruchara-3 and a workover at Aruchara-1.