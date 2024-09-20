People, Companies and ProductsThe Offshore Frontier

Seadrill and Oil States to enhance offshore managed pressure drilling operations

Sep 20, 2024
0 153 1 minute read

Seadrill and Oil States International are aiming to increase the safety and efficiency of offshore managed pressure drilling (MPD) operations. The initiative combines Oil States’ MPD Integrated Riser Joint (IRJ) system with Seadrill’s high-spec fleet of floating drilling vessels.

Oil States’ MPD IRJ improves the safe handling of gas influx while reducing nonproductive time (NPT) typically encountered with deepwater MPD operations. This riser joint is more compact, allowing for safer and easier handling with greater functionality, which enables the rig to remain over the well while testing the retrievable seals within the joint. The IRJ is equipped with twin retrievable annular seals, a passive rotating control device (RCD) bearing assembly and hard-faced bore that eliminates the need for a wear sleeve.

Collectively, these advances reduce NPT and unnecessary trips while promoting longer bearing and seal life. With the IRJ, MPD operations are seamless and streamlined, which supports Seadrill’s MPD standardization efforts.

Sep 20, 2024
0 153 1 minute read

Related Articles

SLB and NVIDIA collaborate on generative AI for energy

Sep 19, 2024

GEODynamics EPIC Flex Orbit assists wireline companies and completions engineers

Sep 18, 2024

Veolia helped avoid 430,000 tons of greenhouse gas emissions in 2023

Sep 18, 2024

Halliburton introduces electromechanical well intervention technologies

Sep 18, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button