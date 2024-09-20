Seadrill and Oil States to enhance offshore managed pressure drilling operations

Seadrill and Oil States International are aiming to increase the safety and efficiency of offshore managed pressure drilling (MPD) operations. The initiative combines Oil States’ MPD Integrated Riser Joint (IRJ) system with Seadrill’s high-spec fleet of floating drilling vessels.

Oil States’ MPD IRJ improves the safe handling of gas influx while reducing nonproductive time (NPT) typically encountered with deepwater MPD operations. This riser joint is more compact, allowing for safer and easier handling with greater functionality, which enables the rig to remain over the well while testing the retrievable seals within the joint. The IRJ is equipped with twin retrievable annular seals, a passive rotating control device (RCD) bearing assembly and hard-faced bore that eliminates the need for a wear sleeve.

Collectively, these advances reduce NPT and unnecessary trips while promoting longer bearing and seal life. With the IRJ, MPD operations are seamless and streamlined, which supports Seadrill’s MPD standardization efforts.