SLB and NVIDIA collaborate on generative AI for energy

Sep 19, 2024
SLB is building on its collaboration with NVIDIA to develop and deploy industry-specific generative AI foundation models across SLB’s global platforms.

Working with NVIDIA, SLB will build and optimize models to the specific needs and requirements of the data-intensive energy industry, including subsurface exploration, production operations and data management. This will help researchers, scientists and engineers to interact with complex technical processes in new ways to drive higher value and lower carbon outcomes.

SLB and NVIDIA’s collaboration first began in 2008 with graphics processing units (GPUs) for subsurface imaging and geoscience interpretation. The companies have worked closely over the years to optimize every generation of SLB’s high-performance compute and visualization technologies available on its Delfi platform. SLB’s integration of NVIDIA NeMo and NVIDIA NIM inference microservices will offer customers a robust platform for harnessing generative AI in their technical workflows.

