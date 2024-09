Aker BP ASA’s contract for the Saipem Scarabeo 8 drilling rig in Norway, which was signed in 2023, has been extended until the end of 2026.

Scarabeo 8 is a semi-submersible drilling rig for harsh environments operating both in deep water with a dynamic positioning system, and in shallow water with a dedicated mooring system. This drilling rig has proven track records in the North Sea, from Western Norway to the Barents Sea.