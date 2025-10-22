NewsThe Offshore Frontier

Saipem signs new contracts and extensions worth $135 million

Oct 22, 2025
Saipem has new contract awards and extensions worth a total amount of approximately $135 million.

The Santorini, a seventh-generation drillship, will continue operations in Ghana and Côte d’Ivoire respectively on behalf of Eni, ensuring continuity of activities ahead of the next drilling campaign in the Mediterranean Sea.

In addition, the Deep Value Driller, a seventh-generation drillship managed by Saipem under a bareboat charter agreement, has completed its operations in Ghana on behalf of Eni and will be employed for a new project in Indonesia for Eni Ganal Deepwater Limited, with activities expected to commence by the end of the year.

The Scarabeo 9, having recently completed a drilling campaign in Egypt for Burullus, has started operations in Libya under a new contract with Eni North Africa BV that will keep the rig active until early 2026.

