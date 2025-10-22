NewsOnshore AdvancesSafety and ESGVideos

DC visits Iceland Drilling rig, geothermal power plant as part of Advanced Rig Technology Conference

Oct 22, 2025
As part of the 2025 IADC Advanced Rig Technology Conference in Reykjavik, Iceland, participants got a chance to visit a newly arrived Drillmec land rig that Iceland Drilling will utilize for carbon capture and storage (CCS) wells. The trip also included a visit to the Hellisheidi geothermal power station, the largest geothermal power station in Iceland. DC went along for the journey and spoke with Bruce Gatherer, Geothermal Drilling Business Development and Operations Advisor at Iceland Drilling, about the new rig and the power station, as well as the importance that geothermal plays in Iceland’s power mix. Mr Gatherer, who is also a member of the IADC Geothermal Committee, discussed the value that organizations like IADC can provide to help advance geothermal around the world.

 

