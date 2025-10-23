PETRONAS, OQEP partner to advance upstream collaboration

PETRONAS signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with OQ Exploration and Production, paving the way for both companies to jointly pursue oil and gas exploration and production across the Middle East and Southeast Asia.

PETRONAS has been active in Oman since 2018 and currently holds participating interests in Block 61. The MoU provides a framework for collaboration that leverages PETRONAS’ international upstream expertise and OQEP’s regional knowledge.