Global and Regional MarketsNews

Eni acquires new exploration block offshore Côte d’Ivoire

Oct 1, 2025
0 269 Less than a minute

Eni and the Ivorian Ministry of Mines, Petroleum and Energy signed an exploration contract for the CI-707 offshore block in Abidjan. The license covers an area of approximately 2,926 sq km in the Ivorian sedimentary basin, at a water depth of between 1,000 and 3,000 m. The planned exploration period has a maximum duration of nine years.

The area covered by the new license is geologically continuous with the nearby CI-205 block, where Eni announced the discovery of Calao in March 2024. The company is active in 10 offshore blocks in the country in addition to block CI-707.

Oct 1, 2025
0 269 Less than a minute

Related Articles

Perex brings new wells onstream, plans to add more

Oct 1, 2025

Repsol consortium achieves first oil at Leon-Castile

Oct 1, 2025
Arrow abandons Mateguafa Oeste-1, moves rig to Mateguafa Attic

Arrow abandons Mateguafa Oeste-1, moves rig to Mateguafa Attic

Oct 1, 2025

West Texas Resources completes compliance test, eyes drilling of 10 new wells

Sep 30, 2025

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button