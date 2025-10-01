Eni acquires new exploration block offshore Côte d’Ivoire

Eni and the Ivorian Ministry of Mines, Petroleum and Energy signed an exploration contract for the CI-707 offshore block in Abidjan. The license covers an area of approximately 2,926 sq km in the Ivorian sedimentary basin, at a water depth of between 1,000 and 3,000 m. The planned exploration period has a maximum duration of nine years.

The area covered by the new license is geologically continuous with the nearby CI-205 block, where Eni announced the discovery of Calao in March 2024. The company is active in 10 offshore blocks in the country in addition to block CI-707.