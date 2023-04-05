Repsol chooses Halliburton’s well construction and digital well solution

Repsol has implemented the Halliburton Landmark DecisionSpace 365 Well Construction Suite as its preferred digital solution to automate and streamline its well design process. The deployment provides scalability, flexibility, integration and third-party collaboration; it also accelerates the adoption of machine learning and artificial intelligence across the drilling and wells organization.

The Well Construction Suite and Digital Well Program helps Repsol standardize its well design process and automate routine work to increase efficiency and minimize down time. The SmartDigital co-innovation service delivers tailored workflows and new components to further reduce cycle time and provide greater data quality throughout the well workflow process.

“Halliburton Landmark’s cloud technologies reduce planning time and automate workflows throughout the value chain,” said Nagaraj Srinivasan, Senior Vice President of Landmark, Halliburton Digital Solutions, and Consulting. “DecisionSpace 365 applications on iEnergy hybrid cloud allow Repsol to re-engineer their business processes and adapt them to the cloud for simplified global operations and lowest Total Cost of Ownership.”

“We are excited to streamline our digital processes with Halliburton,” said Roberto Tello, Drilling Manager, Repsol. “The DecisionSpace 365 systems will contribute to shorten our well planning time, automate engineering calculations, and reduce our non-productive time.”