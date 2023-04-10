SmartNAV integrated with StarSteer auto-geosteering tool

Nabors’ RigCLOUD announced the integration of the SmartNAV automated directional guidance system with ROGII’s advanced auto-geosteering tool, StarSteer.

The integration of the two technologies streamlines the process for geologists by having the geosteering data pushed automatically to SmartNAV, helping to eliminate errors, missing data and the possibility for missing new geological targets that can result from manual workflows. As a result, users can create more consistent and reliable changes across fleets and boost geologists’ confidence in making target change decisions proactively.

Other features of the integration include:

The ability to immediately see target data and changes captured from StarSteer in SmartNAV

Automatically translating the target changes into a new drilling window in SmartNAV

SmartNAV users are notified when changes from StarSteer are applied

StarSteer will display the updated SmartNAV path forward on their plots after every survey station

Additionally, users have the option to automate the execution of SmartNAV decisions after they are sent to the rig.