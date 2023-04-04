ABB announces more investments to create jobs in US

ABB is accelerating its growth strategy in the United States by investing approximately $170 million and creating highly skilled jobs in manufacturing, innovation and distribution operations.

“The United States is critical to ABB’s success as a market that will continue to grow and benefit from our product portfolio that enables the transition to a more energy-efficient future,” said Björn Rosengren, CEO of ABB. “Currently, 85% of ABB’s sales in the US are from products produced locally, which provides customers with a more secure supply chain and keeps good-paying manufacturing jobs in America.”

ABB cited recently passed legislation, such as the Inflation Reduction Act, CHIPS Act, and Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, as giving them confidence to invest in manufacturing capacity, distribution systems and technology innovation to bring products and services closer to customers.

Investment projects under way include:

New Berlin, Wisconsin : Opening of Drives and Services manufacturing facility will increase US production capacity of industrial electric drives and provide additional customer services. The business manufactures a wide range of AC variable frequency drives and controls that reduce energy consumption in buildings and industrial applications in the US market. The nearly $100 million greenfield investment is expected to be completed in late 2024 and is replacing a neighboring existing facility, which employs approximately 720 workers. Some 100 new jobs will be added over the next three years.

: Opening of Drives and Services manufacturing facility will increase US production capacity of industrial electric drives and provide additional customer services. The business manufactures a wide range of AC variable frequency drives and controls that reduce energy consumption in buildings and industrial applications in the US market. The nearly $100 million greenfield investment is expected to be completed in late 2024 and is replacing a neighboring existing facility, which employs approximately 720 workers. Some 100 new jobs will be added over the next three years. Memphis, Tennessee: Investing $3 million in the opening of an Installation Products Research & Development Lab and Innovation Center to accelerate development of new products.

Investing $3 million in the opening of an Installation Products Research & Development Lab and Innovation Center to accelerate development of new products. Atlanta, Georgia: Opening of packaging and logistics facility for end-to-end robotic automation solutions in warehouse and distribution, retail and logistics industries. This $2 million investment will open in 2023 and create approximately 15 jobs.

Opening of packaging and logistics facility for end-to-end robotic automation solutions in warehouse and distribution, retail and logistics industries. This $2 million investment will open in 2023 and create approximately 15 jobs. Albuquerque, New Mexico : Previously announced $40 million investment in a new facility to manufacture Elastimold underground cable accessories to support strengthening a more sustainable US electrical grid.

: Previously announced $40 million investment in a new facility to manufacture Elastimold underground cable accessories to support strengthening a more sustainable US electrical grid. Auburn Hills, Michigan : Previously announced expansion of North American robotics headquarters and manufacturing facility as more customers turn to automation to build resilience while improving efficiency and flexibility as part of the near and reshoring of production. The $20 million investment will create 72 jobs and be completed by the end of 2023.

: Previously announced expansion of North American robotics headquarters and manufacturing facility as more customers turn to automation to build resilience while improving efficiency and flexibility as part of the near and reshoring of production. The $20 million investment will create 72 jobs and be completed by the end of 2023. Lehigh Valley, Pennsylvania: Previously announced opening of Installation Products Division Northeast Distribution Center in 2023. This more than $4 million investment will create more than 100 jobs and further regionalize ABB’s global supply chain to help reduce delivery times of high-demand electrification products to contractors by up to 50%.

Previously announced opening of Installation Products Division Northeast Distribution Center in 2023. This more than $4 million investment will create more than 100 jobs and further regionalize ABB’s global supply chain to help reduce delivery times of high-demand electrification products to contractors by up to 50%. Columbia, South Carolina: Previously announced opening of electric vehicle charger manufacturing facility to build up to 10,000 chargers per year, ranging from 20kW to 180kW in power, to support operators building the national charging infrastructure. ABB E-mobility’s investment will create over 100 jobs.

Since 2010, ABB has invested $14 billion in US plant expansions, operational improvements, state-of-the-art equipment, products, and people.