PETROBRAS makes oil discovery in Campos Basin pre-salt at Marlim Sul field

PETROBRAS identified the presence of excellent-quality oil in the pre-salt of the Campos Basin offshore Brazil, following the drilling of an exploration well in the Marlim Sul field.

The discovery was made at well 3-BRSA-1397-RJS, located approximately 113 km offshore in the municipality of Campos dos Goytacazes, Rio de Janeiro, in 1,178 m of water depth.

The oil-bearing interval was confirmed through wireline logs, hydrocarbon shows and fluid sampling. The collected samples will be sent for laboratory analysis to further characterize the reservoirs and fluids, supporting continued appraisal of the area’s potential.