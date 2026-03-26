Global and Regional MarketsNews

PETROBRAS makes oil discovery in Campos Basin pre-salt at Marlim Sul field

Mar 26, 2026
0 211 Less than a minute

PETROBRAS identified the presence of excellent-quality oil in the pre-salt of the Campos Basin offshore Brazil, following the drilling of an exploration well in the Marlim Sul field.

The discovery was made at well 3-BRSA-1397-RJS, located approximately 113 km offshore in the municipality of Campos dos Goytacazes, Rio de Janeiro, in 1,178 m of water depth.

The oil-bearing interval was confirmed through wireline logs, hydrocarbon shows and fluid sampling. The collected samples will be sent for laboratory analysis to further characterize the reservoirs and fluids, supporting continued appraisal of the area’s potential.

Mar 26, 2026
0 211 Less than a minute

Related Articles

Ithaca Energy acquires JAPEX UK E&P

JAPEX spuds offshore exploration well in Hidaka area

Mar 26, 2026

Sonadrill wins extension for Sonangol Quenguela drillship offshore Angola

Mar 26, 2026

Foresea secures Petrobras contract for ODN I drillship offshore Brazil

Mar 26, 2026
ogdc

OGDCL brings Pasakhi-13 horizontal well online in Pakistan

Mar 25, 2026

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button