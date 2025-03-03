PRIO receives drilling license for Wahoo field

PRIO received a drilling license for the Wahoo field in the Campos Basin, Espírito Santo from the Brazilian Institute of the Environment and Renewable Natural Resources (IBAMA). With this, the company will begin mobilizing the Hunter Queen rig for the drilling campaign that includes six wells: four production wells and two injection wells.

“Wahoo is our priority and a project we have been preparing for for a long time,” said CEO Roberto Monteiro. Even before the operation, the project had already generated around R$1 billion in the local supply chain.

The next stage of the project is the evaluation of the Environmental Impact Study – crucial for issuing the preliminary license as well as the license to install the subsea infrastructure that will enable production.