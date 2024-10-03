Prairie completes acquisition of assets from Nickel Road

Prairie closed its $84.5 million acquisition of the oil-weighted assets of Nickel Road Operating, a portfolio company of Vortus Investment Advisors.

Located in Weld County, Colorado, the newly acquired assets will add 5,592 net leasehold acres, 89 approved well permits and 26 operated horizontal wells providing accretive cashflow to Prairie’s existing DJ Basin operations.

Prairie plans to integrate the newly acquired assets into its existing operations and focus on developing its inventory of drilling locations across its DJ Basin acreage position.