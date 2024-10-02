Drilling Rigs & AutomationIADC, Regulation, and LegislationNewsThe Offshore FrontierVideos

IADC releases updated Standard Format Equipment List for Floating Units

Oct 2, 2024
IADC recently issued the 2024 Edition of its Standard Format Equipment List (SFEL) for Floating Drilling Units. Replacing the original 1993 edition, the new edition incorporates updated technological advancements in rig equipment. In this video interview, John Kilburn, who led the workgroup under the IADC Contracts Committee that worked on the list, and IADC’s Mike DuBose provide an overview of the revisions. Mr Kilburn also speaks about the impetus for starting the workgroup, while Mr DuBose discusses how he expects the new revisions will be accepted within the industry.

Click here to access the revised IADC Standard Format Equipment List for Floating Units.

 

