PETRONAS achieves first hydrocarbon from Bindu Field

PETRONAS Carigali achieved first hydrocarbon production from the Bindu field, located 210 km off the coast of Terengganu, Malaysia.

The Bindu field development comprises a new wellhead platform connected to the Guntong E production hub via a 62-km pipeline. Both the topside and substructure were fabricated locally, designed to be unmanned and powered by a solar energy system. It is the final greenfield development commitment under the current GPSC terms, and the field is expected to achieve peak production of 75 million standard cu ft of gas per day from two wells.

PETRONAS Carigali operates the field with a 50% participating interest in the GPSC, with joint venture partner ExxonMobil holding the remaining stake.