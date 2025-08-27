NewsThe Offshore Frontier

PETRONAS achieves first hydrocarbon from Bindu Field

Aug 27, 2025
0 332 Less than a minute
PETRONAS Carigali Achieves First Hydrocarbon from Bindu Field

PETRONAS Carigali achieved first hydrocarbon production from the Bindu field, located 210 km off the coast of Terengganu, Malaysia.

The Bindu field development comprises a new wellhead platform connected to the Guntong E production hub via a 62-km pipeline. Both the topside and substructure were fabricated locally, designed to be unmanned and powered by a solar energy system. It is the final greenfield development commitment under the current GPSC terms, and the field is expected to achieve peak production of 75 million standard cu ft of gas per day from two wells.

PETRONAS Carigali operates the field with a 50% participating interest in the GPSC, with joint venture partner ExxonMobil holding the remaining stake.

Aug 27, 2025
0 332 Less than a minute

Related Articles

Borr Drilling signs new contract commitments

Aug 27, 2025

Incorporating human factors into training is key for mitigating well control events

Aug 27, 2025

Nabors reexamines BOP testing standards after Bakken trial with extended intervals

Aug 27, 2025

SLB OneSubsea awarded EPC contract for Equinor’s Fram Sør project

Aug 26, 2025

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button