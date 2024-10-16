Petrobras signs three concession contracts in the Pelotas Basin

Petrobras signed three remaining concession contracts in partnership with Shell and CNOOC. The consortium will have Petrobras as operator, with a 50 percent stake, and Shell and CNOOC as partners with 30 percent and 20 percent stakes, respectively.

The signing of the contracts for blocks PM-1737, PM-1739 and PM-1797 concludes Petrobras’ participation in the auction of the 4th Permanent Concession Offer Cycle, in which it acquired a total of 29 concession contracts in the Pelotas Basin.