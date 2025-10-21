Petrobras obtains license for exploratory research in Amapá deep waters

Petrobras received an environmental license from Ibama to drill an exploratory well in block FZA-M-059, located in deep waters off Amapá, 500 km from the mouth of the Amazon River and 175 km from the coast, on the Brazilian Equatorial Margin.

The drill rig is already at the well site, and drilling is expected to start immediately, with an estimated duration of five months. Through this exploratory activity, the company aims to gather additional geological data and assess whether there is oil and gas in the area at an economic scale. There is no oil production at this stage.