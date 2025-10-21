News

Apexindo begins drilling Barakuda-1X well with Raniworo rig

Apexindo began drilling the Barakuda-1X exploration well using the Raniworo jackup rig. The Barakuda-1X well, operated by Pertamina, is located in the Java Sea.

This drilling project stems from an amendment to an existing agreement between Apexindo and several Pertamina subsidiaries. Under the amended agreement, Apexindo will drill three wells with the Raniworo rig; one in the PHE Anggursi working area and two in the PHE WMO area.

The Raniworo is the first Indonesian-flagged jackup rig in the world. Notably, the Raniworo has operated for 15 years without a lost-time incident.

