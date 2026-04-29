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Petro Victory Energy reports stacked gas pay at São João well in Brazil

Apr 29, 2026
0 714 1 minute read
Petro Victory Energy reports stacked gas pay at São João well in Brazil

Petro Victory Energy drilled the SJ-12 well in the São João field in the Barreirinhas Basin, Brazil, encountering 72 net meters of gas pay across five zones.

The 7-SJ-12DA-MA well reached a total depth of 3,180 m, intersecting the Barro Duro–Tutoia and Bom Gosto–Arpoador formations. Petrophysical interpretation identified five net pay zones in the Bom Gosto–Arpoador formation, reflecting a stacked gas reservoir system with 125 m of net reservoir and 72 m of net hydrocarbon pay across a gross interval of 280 m. An additional 45 m of oil shows were identified in the shallower Barro Duro–Tutoia and Bom Gosto–Arpoador formations.

A comprehensive open-hole wireline evaluation program was completed, including resistivity, density, neutron and sonic logs, RDT formation testing and sidewall cores. Twenty-one formation pre-tests confirmed pressure continuity, and gas samples were recovered at measured depths of 2,682 m and 2,975 m.

The well was drilled using a rack-and-pinion hydraulic drilling unit. Following logging operations, 4½-in. production casing was run and cemented, and the rig was released. A well testing campaign is planned, with results to be announced separately.

Apr 29, 2026
0 714 1 minute read

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