Perenco drills three onshore development wells

Perenco Colombia drilled three new development wells on the Paravare and Chaparrito fields on the plains of Casanare, onshore Colombia.

On the Paravare field, which already contained two wells, the objective of the campaign was to increase production. A third well, PRV-03, was successfully drilled and continues to be optimized.

Following the installation of an electro submersible centrifugal pump, PRV-03 is currently producing 500 boepd. On the Chaparrito field, the success of the CHP-03 well drilled in 2023 on the edge of a channel at a depth of 1,500 m led to a new drilling campaign. The volume of the discovered channel made it possible to drill two more wells in the same area.

CHP-04 has been drilled in the middle of the channel and CHP-05 in the northern part. With production reaching 3,380 boepd and 550 boepd for CHP-04 and CHP05 respectively, and 2,300 boepd from CHP-03, the entire fairway is now covered.

Further reprocessing of seismic data is ongoing to assess the possibility of drilling new channels.