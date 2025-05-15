Perenco drills Onyx gas well, Trinidad and Tobago

Perenco announced the drilling of the Onyx well and sidetrack in the eastern part of the Onyx field, off Trinidad’s southeast coast. The two legs encountered significant columns of natural gas in two separate geological compartments.

The Onyx field is an undeveloped gas discovery located within the Teak, Samaan and Poui (TSP) license in a water depth of 180 ft between the Poui and Teak fields. TSP is a joint venture between Perenco, Heritage Petroleum and The National Gas Company of Trinidad and Tobago. Perenco is the operator of the TSP fields.

The subsurface information is currently under review and development options will be evaluated to move the discovery towards final investment decision (FID).