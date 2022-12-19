Drilling Rigs & AutomationGlobal and Regional MarketsInnovating While Drilling®News

Pason increases investment in Intelligent Wellhead Systems

Dec 19, 2022
0 178 1 minute read

Pason Systems has increased its non-controlling investment in Intelligent Wellhead Systems (IWS) through the acquisition of outstanding common shares of IWS for $7.9 million, and it has also agreed to invest up to $25 million in preferred shares of IWS. The company said in a statement that the investment would “support IWS’ ongoing growth initiatives and accelerate the development and deployment of IWS’ technologies.”

“We remain encouraged and excited about IWS’ team, technologies and growth prospects. As we’ve experienced within our core drilling-related business, customer demands and requirements for high quality data continue to increase in the completions sector. IWS is well positioned to support operators with these increasing needs. Over the past year, IWS has seen strong growth in the adoption of its technologies, and we expect this additional capital will accelerate IWS’ ongoing growth,” said Jon Faber, President and CEO of Pason.

Dec 19, 2022
0 178 1 minute read

Related Articles

GETI 2020: oil and gas professionals demand improved training from employers

Jan 30, 2020

Exclusive video: DC tours Maersk’s MOSAIC II simulator training complex

Nov 29, 2012

World Drilling keynote: Tullow taking the long-term, people-based approach

Jun 18, 2009

Larry Dickerson, Diamond Offshore, is 2009 IADC Contractor of the Year

Mar 5, 2009

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button