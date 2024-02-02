Global and Regional MarketsNewsThe Offshore Frontier

Paratus awards SeaMex contract for work offshore Mexico

Feb 2, 2024
0 240 1 minute read

Paratus Energy Services announced that SeaMex has secured a one-year contract for the Titania jackup offshore Mexico. The new contract will contribute approximately $55 million in backlog and is expected to commence in mid-February 2024.

The Titania has remained operating under its existing contract beyond its early termination date of 16 March 2023, due to a well completion clause under the agreement. It will operate in direct continuation under the new contract award going forward.

“We are pleased to announce that the Titania will continue operations without interruption,” said Raphael Siri, CEO of SeaMex Group. “Our long-standing business in Mexico continues to develop with this latest award, which also highlights the successful takeover from our previous rig manager of all business aspects, including marketing and operations.”

Feb 2, 2024
0 240 1 minute read

Related Articles

Wood Mackenzie: Saudi Aramco’s capacity shift likely to be absorbed by the market

Feb 2, 2024

Wellesley Petroleum given clearance to drill offshore Norway

Feb 2, 2024

QatarEnergy awards over $6 billion in EPC contracts for offshore Al-Shaheen Oilfield

Feb 1, 2024

NOIA publishes ESG report highlighting innovation in emissions reduction & workforce diversity

Feb 1, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button