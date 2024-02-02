Paratus awards SeaMex contract for work offshore Mexico

Paratus Energy Services announced that SeaMex has secured a one-year contract for the Titania jackup offshore Mexico. The new contract will contribute approximately $55 million in backlog and is expected to commence in mid-February 2024.

The Titania has remained operating under its existing contract beyond its early termination date of 16 March 2023, due to a well completion clause under the agreement. It will operate in direct continuation under the new contract award going forward.

“We are pleased to announce that the Titania will continue operations without interruption,” said Raphael Siri, CEO of SeaMex Group. “Our long-standing business in Mexico continues to develop with this latest award, which also highlights the successful takeover from our previous rig manager of all business aspects, including marketing and operations.”