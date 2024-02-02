Kate Thomson named BP CFO, joins board

The BP board announced that Kate Thomson has been appointed Chief Financial Officer and will join BP’s board, effective immediately. Kate has been serving as interim CFO since September 2023.

“I am delighted to confirm Kate’s appointment as CFO and welcome her to the board. She has a detailed understanding of BP and the energy and finance sectors, combined with deep technical expertise,” said Helge Lund, BP Chair.

Before being named CFO, Ms Thomson had served as BP’s Senior VP, Finance for Production & Operations, and was responsible for the financial stewardship of and commercial partnering with the business globally. She has been with BP since 2004, previously holding several senior financial roles, including Group Treasurer and Group Head of Tax.

She’s been a member of the board of Aker BP since 2016 and also serves on the boards of multiple BP Group companies.