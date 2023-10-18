Columbus McKinnon’s Rock Lititz training center reaches 1,000-trainee milestone

Columbus McKinnon Corporation, a designer, manufacturer and marketer of intelligent motion solutions for material handling, announced that its Rock Lititz Training Center of Excellence achieved a major milestone. Since opening six years ago, 1,000 individuals have received training at the facility from over 200 companies in both the entertainment and industrial sectors. These trainees have come from Mexico, the United Kingdom, Canada, and numerous other countries, as well as 40 US states.

POD 2, the building where the Company’s training center is located, is the collaborative hub of the Rock Lititz campus, designed to promote creativity and innovation through an environment custom-designed for production professionals. Here, the Company offers a comprehensive curriculum for all aspects of rigging, taught by industry-expert trainers and supported by a team of application and product specialists with decades of entertainment and industrial experience.

“Our training facility is uniquely positioned to provide on-site application and product expertise to companies from around the world,” said Brian Leister, Senior Technical Trainer at Rock Lititz. “Combining years of industry experience with a deep understanding of how motors, rigging products, fall protection, and other equipment are used in applications, we can educate our trainees on safe product operation and use, as well as current industry regulations.”