OPAL supports Omani workforce with launch of digital safety management platform

The Oman Energy Association (OPAL) recently launched a new digital safety management platform, Himaya, to serve its members and to help build a safer and more technology aware workplace. Speaking with DC at the 2024 IADC Drilling Middle East Conference in Muscat, Oman, on 11 December, OPAL CEO Mohammed Al Naabi talked about how his organization is supporting Oman’s efforts to ensure sustainability by building a resilient energy ecosystem. This includes implementing digitalization, through new tools like Himaya, to drive improved efficiency in oil and gas operations. The platform encompasses functions such as incident investigation, audit and inspection management, and automated action tracking. Watch the video to learn more.