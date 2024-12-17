Global and Regional MarketsNewsVideos

OPAL supports Omani workforce with launch of digital safety management platform

Dec 17, 2024
0 137 Less than a minute

The Oman Energy Association (OPAL) recently launched a new digital safety management platform, Himaya, to serve its members and to help build a safer and more technology aware workplace. Speaking with DC at the 2024 IADC Drilling Middle East Conference in Muscat, Oman, on 11 December, OPAL CEO Mohammed Al Naabi talked about how his organization is supporting Oman’s efforts to ensure sustainability by building a resilient energy ecosystem. This includes implementing digitalization, through new tools like Himaya, to drive improved efficiency in oil and gas operations. The platform encompasses functions such as incident investigation, audit and inspection management, and automated action tracking. Watch the video to learn more.

Dec 17, 2024
0 137 Less than a minute

Related Articles

PDO reduces well costs by standardizing, digitalizing rig sizing process

Dec 17, 2024
New oil and gas discovery near the Troll field in the North Sea

New oil and gas discovery near the Troll field in the North Sea

Dec 17, 2024

Constellation signs three-year contract with Petrobras for Amaralina Star drillship

Dec 17, 2024
Vår Energi ASA confirms an oil discovery in the operated Countach appraisal well near the Goliat field in the Barents Sea.

Vår oil discovery near Goliat unlocks potential in the Barents Sea

Dec 16, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button