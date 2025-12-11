NewsPeople, Companies and Products

DeepOcean awarded IMR contract extension by Equinor

Dec 11, 2025
DeepOcean was awarded an extension to its existing frame agreement with Equinor for the provision of subsea inspection, maintenance, and repair (IMR) services. As a part of the renewal, DeepOcean will deploy specialized IMR vessels, along with comprehensive subsea services, throughout 2026 and into 2027.

The scope of work also includes onshore engineering and project management services for various subsea operations. These will be managed from DeepOcean’s office in Haugesund, Norway, and supported by its remote operations centre at Killingøy.

