OGDCL and CCDC sign MOU for exploration in Pakistan

Pakistan’s Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) signed an MOU with China’s CCDC for the development of shale and tight gas potential of Pakistan and address the country’s energy needs through indigenous solutions.

The MOU was signed by OGDCL’s Executive Director (Production), Mr Mumtaz Ali Soomro, and CCDC’s Vice President, Mr Zhang Zhidong, during the 8th Silk Road International Exposition and Investment and Trade Forum for Cooperation Between East and West China in Xi’an city of Shaanxi province of China. The signing ceremony was attended by Federal Minister for Energy (Petroleum Division), Dr Musadik Malik, and the Ambassador of Pakistan to China, Mr Khalil Hashmi.