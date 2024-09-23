Global and Regional MarketsNewsPeople, Companies and Products

OGDCL and CCDC sign MOU for exploration in Pakistan

Sep 23, 2024
0 317 Less than a minute

Pakistan’s Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) signed an MOU with China’s CCDC for the development of shale and tight gas potential of Pakistan and address the country’s energy needs through indigenous solutions.

The MOU was signed by OGDCL’s Executive Director (Production), Mr Mumtaz Ali Soomro, and CCDC’s Vice President, Mr Zhang Zhidong, during the 8th Silk Road International Exposition and Investment and Trade Forum for Cooperation Between East and West China in Xi’an city of Shaanxi province of China. The signing ceremony was attended by Federal Minister for Energy (Petroleum Division), Dr Musadik Malik, and the Ambassador of Pakistan to China, Mr Khalil Hashmi.

Sep 23, 2024
0 317 Less than a minute

Related Articles

Shelf Drilling sells Baltic jackup rig

Sep 23, 2024

Seadrill and Oil States to enhance offshore managed pressure drilling operations

Sep 20, 2024

SLB and NVIDIA collaborate on generative AI for energy

Sep 19, 2024

GEODynamics EPIC Flex Orbit assists wireline companies and completions engineers

Sep 18, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button