Odfjell Technology awarded five-year contract in the Middle East

Odfjell Technology was awarded a contract to supply fishing services for drilling and workover operations with a major oil and gas company in Kuwait.

The contract, which is for five years with a one-year option period, will see Odfjell Technology begin operations during Q1 2026 as the specialist integrated supplier of well services technology and engineering solutions.

Odfjell Technology manages and operates all services from a customized workshop facility and yard area in Shuaiba, Mina Abdullah, enabling multiple call outs on a daily basis.