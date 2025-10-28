Noble Corp sells Noble Reacher jackup, reports $5.3 billion backlog

Noble Corp sold its 2009-built Noble Reacher jackup rig for $27.5 million. The rig had most recently served as an accommodation and intervention unit.

In its Q3 update, the company reported a total contract backlog of approximately $5.3 billion, up from $4.9 billion the previous quarter. Noble Corp said the increase reflects new awards and extensions across its global fleet, with continued strength in the floater segment.

According to the company, its drillship segment continues to benefit from “high utilization and attractive dayrates,” while harsh-environment jackups in the North Sea remain near full employment. Noble highlighted multi-year contracts recently added for the Noble Viking and Noble Sam Turner, as well as the continuation of long-term programs for its drillships in the US Gulf of Mexico and West Africa.