GDEP launches High Flow Series pumps

GD Energy Products (GDEP) launched its High Flow (HF) Series next-generation frac pump platform to deliver greater flow per stroke, extended component life and optimized performance across a wide range of power sources.

The HF Series includes two configurations, GD 5000HF and GD 3600HF. Each design aligns with different drivers while sharing a standardized, modular platform. The GD 5000HF, rated at 5,000 horsepower with an 11.232:1 gearbox ratio, is for high-output turbine direct drives and electric motors. The GD 3600HF, rated at 3,600 horsepower with a 7.525:1 gearbox ratio, is built for natural gas engines and dual fuel applications operating at lower RPM.

The configurable gearbox ratios align pump speed with driver torque and RPM, providing efficiency across the full operating range of any power source. This alignment maximizes horsepower delivery, improves energy transfer and minimizes vibration, reducing wear and extending service intervals.

The HF Series’ modular features such as a removable gearbox, a bolt-on stuffing box and a reversible crosshead housing simplify maintenance. Up to 4,000 lbs lighter and in a more compact footprint than comparable competitor models, these pumps improve transport efficiency, reduce fuel costs and enhance trailer dynamics. They directly integrate into existing fleets without costly reconfiguration of trailers, plumbing or drive systems.