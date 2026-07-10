Kenai Drilling Rig 18 spuds first Suttles pad well for Brookside

Brookside Energy commenced drilling operations on the Sabres 2-1-1S-3W SXH1 well, the first of two operated horizontal wells to be drilled from the Suttles pad in the SWISH Area of Interest in the Anadarko Basin, Oklahoma. Kenai Drilling Rig 18 has moved onto location and is currently drilling the 17-1/2 in. surface hole section of the well.

The Sabres well is targeting the Sycamore Formation at an approximate depth of 7,700 ft and is designed with an approximately 1.5-mile lateral section. Following Sabres, Rig 18 will skid a short distance across the pad to drill the Whalers 2-1-1S-3W WXH2 well, targeting the Woodford Formation from an adjacent surface location on the same pad.

The Suttles pad development is part of Brookside’s repeatable multi-well development model in the SWISH AOI.