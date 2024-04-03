Global and Regional MarketsNewsThe Offshore Frontier

Noble to drill another well for Petronas offshore Suriname

Apr 3, 2024
0 380 Less than a minute
The Noble Voyager drillship (Source: Noble Corporation)

Petronas Suriname E&P has exercised its option for the Noble Voyager drillship to drill one additional well in Block 52 offshore Suriname at a dayrate of $470,000. The contract extension is expected to commence in direct continuation of the current well, with an estimated duration of 70 days.

“This extension continues our very important collaboration with Petronas over several years on the Suriname drilling campaign,” said Blake Denton, SVP of Marketing & Contracts, Noble.

Apr 3, 2024
0 380 Less than a minute

Related Articles

SDX Energy begins drilling in Morocco’s Gharb Basin

Apr 4, 2024

AGR secures frame agreement with Petoro for consultancy services

Apr 4, 2024

88 Energy makes light oil discovery onshore Alaska

Apr 4, 2024

Wintershall Dea given greenlight to drill in the North Sea

Apr 3, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button