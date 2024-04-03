Noble to drill another well for Petronas offshore Suriname

Petronas Suriname E&P has exercised its option for the Noble Voyager drillship to drill one additional well in Block 52 offshore Suriname at a dayrate of $470,000. The contract extension is expected to commence in direct continuation of the current well, with an estimated duration of 70 days.

“This extension continues our very important collaboration with Petronas over several years on the Suriname drilling campaign,” said Blake Denton, SVP of Marketing & Contracts, Noble.