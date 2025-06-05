CNPC puts Changlong drilling system into operation

The “Changlong” V1.0 drilling system developed by CNPC Great Wall Drilling Company (GWDC) was put into operation at the shale Liaohe Oilfield in Liaoning Province, China.

The Changlong system enables one-click control of drilling operations such as automated tripping and drilling. CNPC claims it reduces personnel exposure in high-risk zones by 95% and improves pipe tripping efficiency by 66%, enhancing both safety and operational efficiency.

Researchers have developed a digital twin platform and equipment such as an integrated mud logging unit capable of acquiring 150 sets of data per second while autonomously completing key tasks such as geological parameter acquisition and equipment monitoring.

CNPC has also created seven decision-making platforms, including GW-ROS Parameter Optimizer and GW-AI Drilling Engineer, which generate optimized drilling commands every five seconds, equipping the rig with a “smart brain.”