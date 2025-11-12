NMDC, Baker Hughes sign MoU to localize offshore solutions in Saudi Arabia
NMDC Energy signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Baker Hughes to explore localization of offshore products and services in Saudi Arabia.
The agreement covers use of NMDC’s fabrication yard in the Ras Al-Khair Special Economic Zone to support offshore equipment such as an Emergency Pipeline Repair System and a logistics base for flexible pipeline solutions. The scope targets the Gulf region and the wider MENATI markets.