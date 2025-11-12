Global and Regional MarketsNews

PETRONAS secures 25% stake in Guyana Block S4

Nov 12, 2025
PETRONAS agreed a petroleum agreement with the Government of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana, together with consortium partners TotalEnergies and QatarEnergy, for offshore Block S4 in Guyana’s shallow water.

Under the agreement PETRONAS holds a 25% participating interest, while TotalEnergies will operate with a 40% stake and QatarEnergy holds the remaining 35%.

Block S4 spans about 1,787 sq km in the Guyana-Suriname basin where favorable hydrocarbon migration pathways are identified. The award follows the consortium’s successful bid in the 2022 Guyana licensing round.

The move marks PETRONAS’ first upstream entry into Guyana.

