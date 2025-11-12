Genel Energy restores Kurdistan output, advances Oman Block 54 plans

Genel Energy has restored gross production from the Tawke and Peshkabir fields in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq to around 80,000 barrels of oil per day following earlier disruptions caused by drone strikes.

According to Chief Executive Paul Weir, the company is working with operator DNO ASA to ramp up activity and sustain output at current levels. Genel holds a 25% interest in the Tawke PSC, where well interventions and workovers continue to deliver strong results and preparations are under way to resume drilling of new production wells.

In Oman, the company has begun preparations to test the Batha West-1 discovery on Block 54, where it holds a 40% interest. The Phase 1 work plan includes testing the existing borehole and drilling two vertical exploration wells. The workover of BW-1 is expected to finish around year-end, with testing results due by the end of Q1 2026.

Genel also continues to progress toward drilling the high-impact Toosan-1 exploration well on Block SL10B13 in Somaliland, where it is operator with a 51 percent interest.