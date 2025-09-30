Global and Regional MarketsNews

Nigeria greenlights TotalEnergies deal with Shell, Agip

Sep 30, 2025
0 383 Less than a minute
Nigeria greenlights TotalEnergies deal with Shell, Agip

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) signed off on a sales purchase agreement (SPA) by TotalEnergies to assign its entire 12.5% contractor interest in Oil Mining Lease (OML) 118 to Shell and Agip. According to the details of the agreement, TotalEnergies will transfer 10% of its interest to Shell, while Agip will receive the remaining 2.5%.

The Commission noted that Shell and Agip will bear the decommissioning and abandonment liabilities owed by TotalEnergies to Nigeria with respect to the divested interest. The Commission therefore expects Shell and Agip to pay 5% and 2% respectively of the transaction purse for ministerial consent and processing fees.

Sep 30, 2025
0 383 Less than a minute

Related Articles

West Texas Resources completes compliance test, eyes drilling of 10 new wells

Sep 30, 2025
Helmerich & Payne, Inc. Announces Promotion of Trey Adams to President and Mike Lennox and John Bell to Executive Vice Presidents

Helmerich & Payne promotes Trey Adams to President; Mike Lennox, John Bell to be EVPs

Sep 30, 2025
Liberia signs production sharing contract with Atlas/Oranto

Liberia signs production sharing contract with Atlas/Oranto

Sep 29, 2025
Touchstone provides acquisition update

Touchstone delivers Cascadura-4ST2 X well drilling results

Sep 29, 2025

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button