Nicola Mavilla appointed Senior VP Exploration, TotalEnergies

Oct 6, 2025
TotalEnergies appointmented Nicola Mavilla as Senior Vice President Exploration of the company, effective 1 November. Mr Mavilla is replacing Kevin McLachlan, who has held this position since 2015.

Mr Mavilla has 25 years of experience in the oil and gas industry and a strong track record in leading successful exploration activities. He joined Eni in 2002 and served as exploration manager in Libya and Norway, VP Exploration for West Africa, VP Exploration for Americas and Northern Europe and managing director of Eni Ivory Coast.

Since 2024, he was Head of Exploration Projects of Eni. Mr Mavilla holds a PhD in Geology from the University of Bordeaux.

