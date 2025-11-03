News Cuttings

Patterson-UTI’s Mike Holcomb named 2025 IADC Contractor of the Year

James “Mike” Holcomb received the 2025 IADC Contractor of the Year award at the Annual General Meeting in September in Naples, Florida. Mr Holcomb is currently COO at Patterson-UTI. A graduate of LeTourneau University in Longview, Texas, Mr Holcomb holds more than 35 years of experience in contract drilling operations. He joined Patterson-UTI in 1998 and has served in numerous management roles since. Among those roles, he served as President of Patterson-UTI Drilling from 2012-2022, COO of Patterson-UTI from January to September 2023, and Executive VP and Chief Business Officer of Patterson-UTI from 2023-2025.

The IADC Contractor of the Year award, sponsored by NOV, was established in 1988 to recognize an individual drilling contractor’s outstanding lifetime achievement in technical innovation, safety and economic efficiency within the drilling industry.

Guilherme Vanni receives Exemplary Service Award

Petrobras Senior Advisor Guilherme Vanni (right) received an IADC Exemplary Service Award from IADC President Jason McFarland (left) at the IADC Annual General Meeting on 24 September. Mr Vanni has been an active member of the IADC UBO & MPD Committee since 2011 and contributed to the development of many MPD documents and standards, the most recent of which is the IADC MPD Accreditation Program, which launched in 2023.

ULL Student Chapter tours drilling equipment facilities

In September, the IADC University of Louisiana at Lafayette (ULL) Student Chapter toured Workstrings International and Stabil Drill, both part of Superior Energy Services. These visits allowed ULL petroleum engineering students to connect classroom theory with real-world application.

At Workstrings, students saw how drill pipe rentals support operations around the globe, gaining exposure to handling tools, QA/QC processes and precision machining. At Stabil Drill, the emphasis was on stabilizers, along with spiral drill pipe and other bottomhole assembly tools such as non-magnetic drill collars, hole openers, reamers, mills, torque subs and shock tools.

The chapter also announced its 2025-2026 officers in September:

President – Aedan Mills

Vice President – Hallie Delcambre

Treasurer – Cameron Williams

Secretary – Zayne Ruisinger

MIT Student Chapter meets with Baker Hughes SMEs

On 27 September, students from the IADC MIT Student Chapter met with industry professionals at Baker Hughes’ Taloja Base facility in Mumbai, India. The SMEs shared their expertise on various oilfield technologies and safe work practices.

Key highlights of the visit include a discussion on safety protocols, PPE compliance and site safety culture, as well as a discussion on the potential of alternative energy to power rigs.

The visit featured four technical components: LWD/MWD basics and software applications; directional drilling fundamentals and tool requirements; formation evaluation concepts; and workshop visits.

IADC to pilot new program with focus on relationship building, continuous improvement

IADC launched the Empower Program, a pilot initiative designed to strengthen engagement with accredited training providers. The program is a collaborative training quality project that centers on relationship building and continuous improvement.

As part of the program, IADC engages in training quality visits to meet with providers, instructors and trainees in classrooms and training yards. Feedback on the training materials, classroom experience or anything else involving training courses can be submitted by any member or training provider representative, student or anonymous source during these visits. IADC can also give feedback to providers on their courses. IADC is currently prioritizing programs and provider visits by region. The pilot will be refined into a more focused initiative heading into 2026.

To request a training quality visit, contact Alma Roberts, IADC Director of Accreditation Programs, at alma.roberts@iadc.org.