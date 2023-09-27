Completing the WellInnovating While Drilling®NewsVideos

New Welltec tool provides alternative to conventional liner hanger

Sep 27, 2023
At the 2023 Offshore Europe Conference in Aberdeen, Welltec launched its newest product for new and existing completions, the Welltec Expandable Anchor (WEA) for Liner Hanger. Run in concert with a hydraulic expansion sleeve, the tool enables rapid application of surface-controlled pressure on damaged or deformed casings while ensuring bi-directional anchoring and sealing. In this interview with DC, Chum Wai Hoe, VP of Well Completions at Welltec, explains how the WEA tool works, as well as the value that it provides for the industry. He also discusses the results Welltec has seen trialing the tool in the field.

