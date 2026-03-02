Completing the WellNews

Acteon wins three-year Petrobras stack-up mooring services contract in Brazil

Mar 2, 2026
Acteon’s Intermoor business line secured a three-year contract with Petrobras for the provision of stack-up mooring system services in Brazil.

Under the agreement, Intermoor will support light-workover interventions and abandonment operations on installed subsea Christmas trees across both anchored and dynamically positioned Mobile Offshore Drilling Units (MODUs) and Well Intervention Vessels (WIVs). The assets are located in water depths from 80 to 600 m.

